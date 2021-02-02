Odisha FC head coach sacked over on-air 'rape' remark

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter sacked over on-air 'rape' remark

Baxter was appointed as Odisha's head coach in August last year 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 17:55 ist
Former Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter. Credit: Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Following a controversial remark on Monday, Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC's head coach Stuart Baxter has been fired, the club announced on Twitter.

The 67-year old Englishman said after Odisha's 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC that one of his players "would have to rape or get raped in the box to get a penalty," while expressing his disbelief towards the refereeing decisions during the game.

As the comments were made on-air, the Star Sports presenter he was speaking to immediately apologised for the insensitive and deplorable comments.

Shortly after, club owner Rohan Sharma, in a series of tweets said that he was "disgusted and infuriated" by Baxter's comments and that he would not take the matter lightly.

The Bhubaneswar-based side announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club had "decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect."

Baxter was appointed as Odisha's head coach in August last year. 

  

Indian Super League
Odisha FC
rape

