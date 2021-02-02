Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter sacked over on-air 'rape' remark

Following a controversial remark on Monday, Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC's head coach Stuart Baxter has been fired, the club announced on Twitter.

The 67-year old Englishman said after Odisha's 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC that one of his players "would have to rape or get raped in the box to get a penalty," while expressing his disbelief towards the refereeing decisions during the game.

As the comments were made on-air, the Star Sports presenter he was speaking to immediately apologised for the insensitive and deplorable comments.

Shortly after, club owner Rohan Sharma, in a series of tweets said that he was "disgusted and infuriated" by Baxter's comments and that he would not take the matter lightly.

Please be rest assured I am not going to take this matter lightly — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) February 1, 2021

The Bhubaneswar-based side announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club had "decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect."

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

Baxter was appointed as Odisha's head coach in August last year.