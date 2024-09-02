Phil Foden unlikely to play for England due to illness: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden is unlikely to join up with the England squad for Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland due to illness.

The 24-year-old, who was called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley for matches in Dublin on September 7 and Finland at Wembley three days later, has made only one appearance for City this season as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Chelsea two weeks ago.