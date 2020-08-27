Pogba tests positive for Covid-19, out of France squad

PTI
PTI, Paris,
  • Aug 27 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 19:28 ist
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (AFP)

France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said.

“Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia. 

