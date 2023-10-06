Home
Home sports football

Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample

Pogba was provisionally suspended last month after a test, performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20, detected testosterone.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 14:19 IST

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone in a counter-analysis on a second sample, Sky Sports and ANSA news agency reported on Friday, without citing a source.

Pogba was provisionally suspended last month after a test, performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance.

His agent said at the time that Pogba had never intended to break the rules.

Reuters has contacted Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal for comment. If found guilty of doping, Pogba could be suspended for between two and four years.

The 30-year-old Pogba was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese.

(Published 06 October 2023, 14:19 IST)
