Premier League | Jackson double helps Chelsea cruise to 3-0 win at West Ham

London: Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a second straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rivals West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola. Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham's defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea's lead.