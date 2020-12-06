Prolific Soviet footballer Ponedelnik dies at 83

Prolific Soviet footballer Ponedelnik dies at 83

Ponedelnik scored 20 goals in 29 appearances for the USSR

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Dec 06 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 16:18 ist
Russian football legend Viktor Ponedelnik in 2015. Credit: soccer.ru

Viktor Ponedelnik, whose goal earned the Soviet Union the title in the inaugural European championships in 1960, has died at the age of 83, the Russian football federation said on Sunday.

Ponedelnik's header in extra-time against Yugoslavia gave the Soviets a 2-1 victory in the final in Paris.

"It was the greatest moment of my life," he said.

Four years later, Ponedelnik helped the Soviets reach the European final in Spain but they were beaten 2-1 by the host nation.

He was also part of the USSR team that reached the quarter-finals of the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

UEFA's Russian-language site described him as a "hero and legend" on Sunday.

Ponedelnik began his career playing for teams in his native Rostov-on-Don before going on to join CSKA and Spartak Moscow.

After his playing career, he coached the Rostselmash club in Rostov-on-Don and also worked as a sports journalist.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL
USSR
Soviet Union

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 