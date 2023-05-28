PSG's Sergio Rico in 'serious' condition after accident

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in 'serious' condition after horse riding accident

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg

AFP
AFP, Seville, Spain,
  • May 28 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 19:14 ist
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in "serious" condition after a horse riding accident, the French club confirmed Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio.

"He is in serious condition," said a PSG spokesperson, while Spanish newspaper Marca report he is "stable".

Read | PSG win record 11th French title as Messi scores in draw against Strasbourg

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.

"Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter.

Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019.

The goalkeeper then moved to PSG on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2020.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Football News
Paris Saint German

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 