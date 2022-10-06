PSG held to 1-1 draw after wonderous Messi strike

PSG held to 1-1 against Benfica draw after wonderous Messi strike

Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot

Reuters
Reuters, Lisbon,
  • Oct 06 2022, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 08:36 ist
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to head home but narrowly missed a cross by midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot following an assist by Neymar.

Also Read | Chelsea thump Milan 3-0 as Graham Potter marks first CL win

Neymar hit the woodwork in the 49th minute with a bicycle kick and had a long-range free kick saved by Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz came close to scoring a winner in the third minute of added time but his half-volley went narrowly above the bar.

PSG lead the group on seven points, level with second-placed Benfica, with Juventus third after earning their first three points with a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Haifa.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
Champions League
Football
Sports News

What's Brewing

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 