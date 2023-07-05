PSG sack Galtier despite Ligue 1 title win

After the season ended, Galtier was also arrested for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination when he was at Nice

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 05 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 16:07 ist
Christophe Galtier. Twitter/@PSG_Report

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous campaign under the Frenchman who had a year left on his contract.

Galtier had signed a two-year deal when he arrived at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022-23 season but despite guiding PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, their failure in the Champions League came back to haunt him.

After the season ended, Galtier was also arrested for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination when he was at Nice following accusations by Julien Fournier, their former director of football.

"Paris St Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to terminate his contract as first-team coach," PSG said in a statement.

"The club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge & Bleu win a historic eleventh French championship title"

PSG's ninth league title in 11 years did little to instil faith in the former Nice manager after their meek exit in Europe where they were knocked out by Bayern Munich, with the French side losing both legs in the last 16 without scoring.

