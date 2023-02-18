Qatar consortium confirms bid for total control of Manchester United

A consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), announced on Friday that it had submitted an offer to take over English Premier League club Manchester United.

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club," his press release said.

The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record 6 billion euros, according to reports.