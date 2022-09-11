RB Leipzig stun Borussia Dortmund 3-0 as Marco Rose registers win on debut

RB Leipzig stunned Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday with goals from Willi Orban, Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara for a morale-boosting victory and a winning debut for new coach Marco Rose.

Rose, who was sacked by Dortmund in May, replaced Domenico Tedesco earlier this week at Leipzig after a bad start to the league season and a 4-1 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week.

He fielded a slightly more attacking team with Emil Forsberg and David Raum in the starting 11.

The hosts, who travel to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, did not have to wait long for a goal with Orban's header off a Timo Werner corner in the sixth minute.

Leipzig should have scored again with Werner and Szoboszlai missing golden chances before the Hungarian made amends, drilling in their second goal with a 25-metre missile into the top corner on the stroke of halftime.

There was far too little from the visitors with Dortmund, who face Manchester City in the Champions League next week, not managing a single shot on target for the entire game.

Instead it was Leipzig who scored again through Amadou Haidara in the 84th after some more sloppy defending from Dortmund.

"I am now here and try to adapt my ideas. The lads did it well for a first step but we can do it better," said Rose.

"If you are active in the game then this develops energy by itself. The team wants to win, it is used to winning more than losing. It did not work out well in the past weeks and with a new coach this can sometimes set you free."

"But now we have Real, then (away at) Borussia Moenchengladbach. A lot of matches and not too big a squad," he said.

Leipzig move up to eight points in 10th place while Dortmund drop to fourth on 12. Bayern Munich are top also on 12, with Freiburg, also on 12 points, facing Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.