Real Madrid defender Militao tests Covid-19 positive

Real Madrid defender Militao tests Covid-19 positive

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 02 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 17:16 ist
Eder Militao (R). Credit: Reuters file photo

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Champions League home game against Inter Milan, the Spanish champions said on Monday.

"Our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Sunday morning," Real said on its website.

The club added that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had tested negative for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus both on Sunday and Monday.

Real, who are bottom of Champions League Group B, face third-placed Inter on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Real Madrid
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 