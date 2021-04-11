Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury

Real Madrid's Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury

Vazquez played in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Reuters, Madrid,
  • Apr 11 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 22:50 ist
Lucas Vazquez (L)was involved in a heavy challenge with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. Credit: AFP File Photo

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the rest of the season after straining knee ligaments during the 2-1 win over Barcelona, his club said on Sunday.

Vazquez, who has played at right back for most of the campaign in the absence of the injured Dani Carvajal, was involved in a heavy challenge with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets on Saturday and was substituted.

The Spaniard set up Karim Benzema's opening goal against Barcelona which put Real on the way to a sixth straight victory in all competitions and took them top of La Liga.

Vazquez played in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg and Alvaro Odriozola is set to take his place for the return leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

