RIP Maradona: World mourns death of the football legend

Diego Maradona, the Argentine who became one of soccer’s greatest players with a roguish cunning and extravagant control while pursuing a personal life rife with drug and alcohol abuse and health problems, died on Wednesday in Tigre, Argentina, in Buenos Aires province. He was 60. Condolences poured in from across the world after the legend's demise.
- Thursday 26 Nov 2020
- updated: 12:24 am IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
"Unparralled Magician", says Ronaldo, "Eternal Great" for Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed an "unparalleled magician" whom he could call "friend" while arch rival Lionel Messi remembered an icon with an "eternal appeal" as the two modern day geniuses joined the world in mourning Diego Maradona's untimely death on Wednesday.
'Diego is eternal': Lionel Messi says of Maradona
Kerala CM condoles Maradona's death
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of Diego Maradona and said his fans around the world will miss the football legend.
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentinian footballer was one of the greatest athletes of all time. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and his fans around the world. We all will miss him, the beautiful game will miss him," Vijayan tweeted.
Lineker pays tribute to 'Hand of God' Maradona
Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the lateDiegoMaradonaas "arguably the greatest of all time" on Wednesday, but could not resist a reference to the Argentine's infamous "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup.
Barcelona salute Maradona, 'icon of world football'
Barcelona describedDiegoMaradonaas an "icon of world football" on Wednesday, after the Argentine died of a heart attack aged 60.
'Magician who showed us why football is called beautiful game': Rahul Gandhi on Diego Maradona
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of football legendDiegoMaradona, saying he was a magician who showed people why football is called "the beautiful game".
Goa govt to install statue of soccer great late Diego Maradona
The Goa government will install the life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday.
Pele mourns Maradona: 'I hope we'll play together in the sky'
Brazilian football great Pele mourned his fellow legendDiegoMaradonaafter the Argentine died Wednesday, saying he hoped they would "play together in the sky" one day.
'A bit of our past has gone' - Platini mourns Maradona
European footballing great Michel Platini said "a bit of our past has gone" after the death ofDiegoMaradonaon Wednesday at the age of 60.