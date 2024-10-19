Roshan strikes as Bengaluru FC down Punjab

<p>Bengaluru FC earned a slender 1-0 win over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.</p><p>With this win, the Blues have taken a four-point lead at the top of the table.</p><p>The clean sheet also means Bengaluru FC have now set a new record for most minutes without conceding from the start of an ISL season (481 minutes and counting) overtaking Jamshedpur FC (389 minutes at the start of 2017-18 season).</p><p>Gerard Zaragoza broke his own record of four clean-sheets that the team created under his watch last season, courtesy of this outcome.</p><p>A solitary goal from Naorem Roshan Singh was enough to hand Zaragoza’s side their fourth victory of the season. Punjab FC tried their luck mostly from distance, often missing the target.</p>.Manchester United's Mainoo out for a few weeks due to muscle injury.<p>Bengaluru FC’s first positive move came in the 10th minute, when Roshan found himself at the end of a through ball. But before the full-back could conjure some magic, Khaiminthang Lhungdim came to Punjab FC’s rescue.</p><p>Ten minutes later, the Blues came up with another chance. Rohit Danu played a pass onto Edgar Mendez’s feet. Mendez then laid it off to Roshan. The latter took some extra time on the ball and his shot was successfully blocked by Suresh Meitei.</p><p>Finally in the 43rd minute, the deadlock was broken. Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s cross from inside the 18-yard area itself took a deflection to fall into the path of Roshan. The left-back didn’t hesitate to try his luck and came back with a stunning goal. Nikhil Prabhu tried to restore parity from distance before the half-break. However, his shot was quite some distance from the target.</p><p>In the 50th minute, the Blues could have found their second goal of the evening. Jorge Pereyra Diaz played in a ball to Sunil Chhetri who laid it off for Alberto Noguera. The Spaniard’s curling effort, meanwhile, wasn’t on target.</p>