Salah will '100%' return for AFCON final if he recovers: Juergen Klopp

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp said.

The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

Liverpool Assistant Manager Pepijn Lijnders has said that Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

The AFCON final is on February 11.

"Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible," Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.