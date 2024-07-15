Home
Shaqiri hangs up Swiss boots

Reuters
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 14:26 IST

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from international football on Monday, after a 14-year spell with the Swiss national team.

Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarter-finals.

"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team," Shaqiri wrote on Instagram. "Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you."

Shaqiri, who won the Swiss and German leagues three times each at FC Basel and Bayern as well as the Premier League at Liverpool, has played for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since 2022.

Published 15 July 2024, 14:26 IST
