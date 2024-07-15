Shaqiri hangs up Swiss boots

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from international football on Monday, after a 14-year spell with the Swiss national team.

Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarter-finals.