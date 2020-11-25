Giroud puts Chelsea in Champions League knockout stages

Soccer-Giroud winner puts Chelsea in Champions League knockout stages

Chelsea top Group E with 10 points from four games

Reuters
Reuters, Rennes,
  • Nov 25 2020, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 01:50 ist
Chelsea's French forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Stade Rennais FC and Chelsea FC at the Roazhon Park stadium. Credit: AFP.

Striker Olivier Giroud scored a dramatic last-minute winner as Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park on Tuesday.

Sehrou Guirassy looked as though he had secured a point for his side with an equaliser minutes earlier, but Giroud profited from some poor Rennes defending to claim the win after Callum Hudson-Odoi had put the visitors in front in the first half.

Chelsea top Group E with 10 points from four games, level with Sevilla but ahead on goal-difference, after the Spanish side also claimed a late 2-1 victory in Russia against Krasnodar to seal their passage into the knockout stages.

Rennes, who have one point, had their moments but were largely kept at bay by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who left the Brittany club for Stamford Bridge in September and made a number of outstanding saves.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chelsea FC
FOOTBALL
Champions League

What's Brewing

Disney opens online store in India

Disney opens online store in India

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

ICC nominates Kohli for Men's Player of the Decade

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

 