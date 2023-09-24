Son's double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal

Harry Kane may have departed but Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min stepped into the breach with a brace to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby on Sunday.

Cristian Romero's own goal after 26 minutes handed Arsenal the lead but Son equalised with a deft finish shortly before halftime as the visitors grew into the game.

The unfortunate Romero then conceded a penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 54th minute.

But Son again rescued his side with an immediate response as he punished a mistake by Arsenal substitute Jorginho.

Both sides had chances to take maximum points with Son close to a hat-trick for Tottenham and Saka having a shot saved.

Ten minutes of stoppage time could not separate the sides although Tottenham substitute Richarlison almost nicked it at the death when his shot was deflected wide.

A draw was just about the fair result as both sides remained undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games, although both dropped down in the table.

Tottenham are fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal on goal difference. Leaders Manchester City have 18 points with Liverpool on 16 and Brighton and Hove Albion on 15.

"We are extremely disappointed not to win the three points especially when we were twice ahead," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. "The energy they put in was phenomenal but we lacked composure on the ball to be more dominant."

Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou has transformed the mood at the club after their eighth-placed finish last season left them below Arsenal for the first time since 2016.

But Sunday at their bitter rivals was always going to be the ultimate test for a new-look Tottenham who, for the first time since 2014, were unable to call upon Kane for the derby.