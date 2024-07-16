Southgate steps down as England head coach; who's next in line for the hot seat?

London: The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth Southgate in one of the hottest seats in soccer.

Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure less than 48 hours after England's second successive European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

The news came as no great surprise and turned the spotlight immediately to the future, and whether England should look for another homegrown replacement or seek a standout successor from further afield.

"The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible," said Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham in a statement.

"Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed."

"We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won’t be commenting further on our process until we appoint."