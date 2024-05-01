Vinicius Jr double earns Real Madrid 2-2 draw at Bayern

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scored twice, including an 83rd minute penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in an entertaining Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie wide open.

The Brazilian struck against the run of play when he slotted in to give the visitors the lead from Toni Kroos' defence-splitting pass after 24 minutes.

Bayern struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around, with Leroy Sane threading home a powerful shot in the 53rd and Harry Kane completing the comeback with a 57th-minute penalty.

Real, however, earned a spot kick of their own when Rodrygo was brought down and Vinicius Jr coolly converted it to equalise. The return leg is in Madrid next Wednesday