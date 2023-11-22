We didn't get what we want, so don't ask about results in Asian Cup: Stimac

"I don't want to get my players injured there. That is all I am going to take care of. Because there are three games against such big opponents like Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. We might do something well and we are definitely going to fight and do everything on the pitch. But I am not worried about that. I need to make sure that we get enough points in our group in the World Cup qualifiers to make sure that we get five-six home games in the third round and that will be huge for Indian football for the future. So let us stop talking about the Asian Cup."

Stimac's comments may not be taken kindly by the AIFF top brass with whom he has had run-ins in the past.