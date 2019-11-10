Wolves' Traore handed surprise Spain call-up

Wolves winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to declare for Mali.

Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement, which read: "Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches against Malta and Romania."

Rodrigo pulled out after suffering an injury during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada earlier on Saturday.

Few expected him to be replaced by Traore, who had reportedly closed the door on Spain to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish under-21 side earlier this year.

Traore has played 10 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after coming through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth system and going on to play for the club's B team.

The call-up means Traore could make his Spain debut in either of the team's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on November 15 and Romania on November 18.