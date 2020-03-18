World Cup winner Matuidi catches coronavirus

World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi catches coronavirus

AFP, Rome,
  Mar 18 2020, 10:12am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 10:12am ist
France's midfielder Blaise Matuidi. (AFP Photo)

rance World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic, his club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday.

"Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19," the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is currently "in voluntary home isolation".

His club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was also asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating in a room at the team's J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions' training centre and the whole squad were all in quarantine after Rugani tested positive.

In total 12 Serie A players have been diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 2,000 people in the Mediterranean country.

