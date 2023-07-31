Zambia beat Costa Rica 3-1 for first World Cup win

Zambia beat Costa Rica 3-1 for first World Cup win

Zambia, whose first two games ended in 5-0 hammerings, finished third in Group C, with Japan top after their 4-0 thrashing of Spain.

Reuters
Reuters, Hamilton, New Zealand,
  • Jul 31 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 15:39 ist
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group C - Costa Rica v Zambia - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand - July 31, 2023 Zambia's Hellen Chanda in action with Costa Rica's Alexandra Pinell. Credit: Reuters Photo

Debutants Zambia claimed their first ever victory at the Women's World Cup with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica at Waikato Stadium on Monday, although both teams were already out of contention for the knockout stage.

Zambia, whose first two games ended in 5-0 hammerings, finished third in Group C, with Japan top after their 4-0 thrashing of Spain. Costa Rica finished bottom and did not pick up a point in their three matches.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with a spectacular volleyed effort at two minutes and 11 seconds, and captain Barbra Banda doubled the lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark.

Also Read: Uruguay defender Diego Godin retires from football

Zambia were awarded the spot kick after Banda went to ground inside the six yard box and the forward stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the bottom left corner, scoring the 1,000th goal in Women's World Cup history.

Playing at their second World Cup, Costa Rica were still searching for their first win in the competition and cut the deficit early in the second half, when Melissa Herrera bundled the ball home after goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was unable to clear it.

Costa Rica appealed for a penalty when midfielder Priscila Chinchilla collided with Musonda in the box, but were denied after a lengthy VAR check when replays showed forward Sheika Scott was offside in the build-up.

Herrera had the ball in the net again with around 20 minutes remaining but was ruled offside and Valeria Del Campo fired wide before, against the run of play, Zambia's Racheal Kundananji scored from Banda's cross in stoppage time to seal a historic win.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Costa Rica
Football

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 