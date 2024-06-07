Football's financial arms race just went nuclear

For a club that just became champions for a record fourth year running, and that has ascended from mid-table mediocrity to become the UK soccer universe’s biggest revenue-generator under its Abu Dhabi owners, the claim that Manchester City is being unfairly held back might strike some as, well, a little rich. The team had record revenue of £712.8 million ($910 million) in the 12 months through June 30 last year, ranking it second globally behind only Spain’s Real Madrid, based on exchange rates at the time. It has won six of the past seven Premier League titles — a level of dominance unparalleled in more than 130 years of top-tier competition.

The APT rules matter because they affect how much a club can spend on players. Deep-pocketed owners can’t just shove in as much cash as they like to fund transfers and give teams an edge. Europe-wide “financial fair play” rules restrict clubs to spending no more than 70 per cent of their revenue on squad costs. A bigger top line means more money in the kitty to fund marquee acquisitions like the £100 million that City paid for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021. Owners with means can boost revenue by entering into business transactions with other entities that they control. Given the incentive to inflate values, who is to say what these deals are really worth?

The principle here is straightforward. It’s analogous to the related-party transaction rules that are a common feature on stock exchanges. Self-dealing carries an inherent potential for abuse. Controlling shareholders can extract value from public companies by selling assets to their private vehicles at an undervaluation, or buying assets from them at inflated prices. So such transactions typically require an independent valuation report and a vote by minority shareholders. In Hong Kong, where your correspondent used to reside (and where there is a preponderance of controlling shareholders with a penchant for self-dealing), the newspapers used to bulge with announcements of this type.

The concern in the football context is the insertion rather than the extraction of value. Instead of minority shareholders, those potentially disadvantaged are rival clubs that may be pulled into an unsustainable spending arm’s race — as well as viewers of the sport, who face being condemned to a duller and more predictable spectacle in which only the most extravagantly wealthy can afford to compete. Meanwhile, the Premier League’s mechanism for dealing with the issue is similar to that of stock exchanges: Rules say that associated party transactions must be independently assessed to be of fair market value. This seems sensible to me.