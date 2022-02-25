Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Organisers said it was 'impossible' to hold the race in the 'current circumstances'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 18:11 ist
The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park. Credit: Reuters Photo

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was "impossible" to hold the race in the "current circumstances."

