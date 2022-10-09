Max Verstappen wins second Formula One title after Leclerc penalty

Verstappen wins second F1 title after Leclerc penalty

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third

Suzuka,
  • Oct 09 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 14:47 ist
Max Verstappen. Credit: Reuters Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whether the title would go down to the US Grand Prix on October 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

"It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

Formula One
Sports News
Max Verstappen
Racing
Charles Leclerc

