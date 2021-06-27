Max Verstappen wins Styrian Grand Prix for Red Bull

Max Verstappen wins Styrian Grand Prix for Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, Hamilton was second

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 20:34 ist
Max Verstappen celebrating a win. Credit: AFP Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria from pole position on Sunday to go 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.

Seven times world champion Hamilton finished second at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, but took a bonus point for fastest lap, as his Mercedes team went four races in a row without a win for the first time since 2013.

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes.

Formula 1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing

