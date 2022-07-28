Vettel announces retirement at end of F1 season

Sebastian Vettel announces retirement at end of F1 season

He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 16:02 ist

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

