Sergio Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull in 2021

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday.
Perez, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will race alongside Max Verstappen for the Red Bull team in 2021.
