Sergio Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull in 2021

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 18 2020, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 20:49 ist
Sergio Perez drove for Racing Point in 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday.

Perez, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will race alongside Max Verstappen for the Red Bull team in 2021.

Formula 1
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
Racing Point F1 Team

