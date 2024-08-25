Haaland hat-trick as Man City, Brighton, Arsenal share top spot

Manchester: Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday and lift the champions to the top of the Premier League table.

They lead on goal difference from Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 with a last-gasp goal, and Arsenal who struck twice late on to earn a gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur handed last-placed Everton more misery with a 4-0 victory and West Ham earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over Crystal Palace.