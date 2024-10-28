Hero Women’s Indian Open: England's Liz Young triumphs by a stroke

<p>Mannat Brar shone brightly, finishing as the top amateur and the best-placed Indian in a tie for 11th, even as England’s Liz Young celebrated her belated birthday by winning the Hero Women’s Indian Open by one stroke here on Sunday.</p><p>Brar carded an impressive two-under 70 in the final round, concluding the tournament with a total of four-over 292 at the DLF Golf and Country Club.</p><p>Professionals Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi followed closely, tied for 15th at two strokes behind.</p><p>Tvesa Malik finished T26 at nine-over 297, while Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor shared 31st place at ten-over 298.</p><p>For Liz Young, the win marked only her second title on the Ladies European Tour. Having never missed the cut in her previous eight appearances, Young extended that streak to nine, shooting 72 to total 2-under 286 and win by one shot over four players who tied for second.</p><p>Young, who turned 42 on October 23, totalled two-under 286 to add her name to a list of British winners of the Hero Women’s Indian Open that includes England’s Dame Laura Davies (2010) and Becky Morgan (2018) of Wales who are also the two past champions older than the 2024 winner.</p><p>Young’s only other title on the Ladies European Tour came at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open after 13 winless years on the tour since turning professional in 2009.</p>