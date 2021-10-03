High stakes as I-League Qualifiers kicks off

It's not commonplace in sport for teams to compete for the top prize at the start of the season. That's generally the reward for those who dealt better with the challenges, tests and hardships over the course of it.

The I-League Qualifiers, the tournament that determines which team moves up to the I-League, starts on Monday with teams eager to gain promotion.

Yes, the tournament comes at the start of the season. There are teams who enter with a huge squad overhaul, with little to no competitive football in weeks and truncated pre-seasons. They come straight into an event that will define their season.

"We have to get through. We have to be in the I-League to get our club's story going," said Richard Hood, head coach of FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), one of the favourites. "If we are in the I-League we get six more months and 20 more games. We at the club are all loyal to the project. We have to fulfill the commitment to be in the I-League."

The coach is also confident.

"Everybody is out here trying to do the job. We have guys who can play two or three positions very competently. It has made us realise that we had a squad that has depth. The format is such that even a draw is unforgivable," he said.

This iteration of the I-League Qualifiers will feature nine teams from as many states. FCBU, coming on the back of a semifinal run in Durand Cup, have the home advantage. More on paper than anything else as the tournament will be played within the confines of a bio-bubble.

They have addressed the flaws from last season. They were possibly the best coached team in the last Qualifiers but struggled to put away the chances. A fatal flaw. In Luka Majcen and Pedro Manzi, they have signed attackers that guarantee goals. Having used their foreign quota up front, their defence will need to hold strong.

Meghalaya's Ryntih FC, Kerala United FC and Delhi FC - who participated in Durand Cup - are also expected to challenge while ARA FC (Gujarat) and Kenkre FC (Mumbai) have been around the blocks.

Adding intrigue to the tournament is the presence of Rajasthan United FC (Rajasthan), Madan Maharaj FC (Madhya Pradesh) and Corbett FC (Uttarakhand) - clubs from states which have few trysts with national league football in modern times. They have invested well in their team, adding experience and talent from all over the country.

"It’s a new team with young blood, but the expectations are high. Our club is from Bhopal and it's very important for football in the state that we perform well and gain promotion if we can,” said former India international Mehtab Hossain, who is player-mentor at Madan Maharaj FC

"This is the first time that a club from Rajasthan is competing in a league as elite as the I-League Qualifiers. If we manage to get promoted, it will be a huge achievement for the state, club and the players hailing from the state of Rajasthan,” said Floyd John, Rajasthan United defender.

With fixtures coming quickly and with games being held in the afternoon, squad rotation will be important. Key will be to not lose quality while making changes. There is also the ever-looming threat of Covid-19 and injuries.

The tournament will no doubt be challenging. Then again, that's why they compete. And it starts with Rajasthan United facing Ryntih SC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday.