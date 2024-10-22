Home
A red card that still hurts Amit Rohidas

The Arjuna Awardee was bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh during the Hockey India League auctions last week making him the fourth highest paid Indian men’s player for the event beginning December 28.
Hita Prakash
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 17:42 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 17:42 IST
