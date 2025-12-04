<p>Chennai: Faced with minimal resistance, India coasted past their three opponents in the pool stage to enter the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup here with their results reading -- a 7-0 win against Chile, a 17-0 drubbing of Oman and a 5-0 triumph over Switzerland.</p>.<p>These victories were expected, and the focus was always on the manner they would achieve them. The three Pool B matches, a sort of rehearsals before the curtains go up for the knockout show, displayed their game acumen while exposing the cracks. Come Friday, India would look to ride the positives when the Rohit Yadav-led colts take on a formidable Belgium in a last-eight encounter. </p>.Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India ready to prove their mettle.<p>Coach P R Sreejesh’s team scored a total of 29 goals and conceded none. This reflects the attacking mindset imbibed by the field players and the manning prowess of the two goalkeepers. While the number of goal openings created is looked at as an encouraging sign, finishing touches deserting the team on multiple occasions, specifically the low penalty corner conversion rate, is being seen as India’s Achilles heel. </p>.<p>Such blemishes in easy victories against lower-ranked teams can, at most times, be brushed aside. But with tougher opponents, beginning with world No. 7 Belgium – in hunt for the trophy with similar hunger – every little mistake could prove to be expensive. </p>.<p>In the absence of dragflick specialist and forward Araijeet Singh Hundal, striker Dilraj Singh (6 goals) and midfielder Manmeet Singh (5) stepped in to take responsibility and turned out to be India’s top goal-getters among eight others who have also scored so far. The midfield has looked tight while the defence has been found vulnerable at moments. </p>.<p>The two-time Olympic bronze medal-winning former custodian Sreejesh is aware of it all. Positioning himself on a higher ground away from the Indian dugout during the games, the 37-year-old head coach would have passed on his observations loud and clear in the two-day break after India’s last pool game. </p>.<p>Though Belgium, captained by 19-year-old Lucas Balthazar, qualified for the quarterfinal as one of the two second best-placed teams (the other being New Zealand) from the group stage, the European side are a team equipped with enough aggression, fast feet and tactical nuance to trouble the Indians. However, set pieces have been their issue too. Comfortable wins against Egypt (10-0) and Namibia (12-1) and a loss against world No. 4 Spain (0-2), saw Belgium finish as the Pool D runners-up. </p>.<p>At the business end of big tournaments with the world’s best, there is always little to separate in the skillsets and fitness of rival players. The ability of a team to maintain intensity, the ones with better split second decision-making and calmer nerves when under pressure often prove to be the difference between winning and losing. </p>.<p>Instructions from Sreejesh will be to face such a challenge head on. How well, then, would the boys hold their ground in front of an enthusiastic home crowd?</p>.<p><strong>QUARTERFINAL LINE-UP: </strong>Spain vs New Zealand (12:30 pm) France vs Germany (3 pm) Netherlands vs Argentina (5:30 pm) India vs Belgium (8 pm) LIVE Star Sports Select 1 and JioHotstar. </p>