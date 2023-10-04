Chinese between 'in-form' Indian women's hockey team and Asian Games final

"This is a significant moment for us. We've performed exceptionally well so far, but the semifinal is a different challenge. China are a formidable opponent with a rich history in the Asian Games. But we're fully prepared for the challenge," Savita said.

China too were impressive in the pool stage, recording big wins over Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Thailand, but their only blip was the 0-2 defeat to Japan.

In terms of head-to-head records, India hold a slight advantage, having won 11 out of 22 matches against China's nine victories while two games ended in a draw.