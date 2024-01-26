FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup: India beat New Zealand 11-1 to enter semifinals

Rutaja (9th) put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10th, 11th) quickly fired back-to-back goals.

The goalfest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13th, 14th) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.

India’s control of proceedings continued and Rutaja (22nf) scored her second goal of the match. Deepika (25th) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja (26th, 28th) added two more goals to her tally.

Deepika (29th) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.

India will face South Africa in the semifinal.