Honoured to be compared with Dhoni but I'm not calm like him: Hockey captain Harmanpreet

"As a player, you are never satisfied, you know your dream. If you win a gold medal, next time you will again try to repeat the feat. That is precisely on our mind."

"Last time we experienced the pressure of not qualifying directly for the Olympics. Now our mind is clear and we know we have qualified. Now we have time to prepare for the Olympics without thinking about qualification and give our best shot at bettering our Tokyo performance."

India won a historic Olympic bronze in Tokyo, their first podium finish in 41 years since the gold medal in Moscow, back in 1980.