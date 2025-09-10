Menu
India beat Korea 4-2 in women's Asia Cup hockey Super 4 stage

India, who had topped Pool B with seven points, scored through Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2nd minute), Sangita Kumari (33rd), Lalremsiami (40th), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59th).
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 14:40 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 14:40 IST
