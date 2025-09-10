<p>Hangzhou (China): Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/womens-hockey-team">women's hockey team</a> continued their fine form and defeated Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>, who had topped Pool B with seven points, scored through Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (2nd minute), Sangita Kumari (33rd), Lalremsiami (40th), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (59th).</p>.Indian women's hockey team thrash Singapore 12-0 in Asia Cup.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/korea">Korea</a>'s goals were scored by Yujin Kim (33rd, 53rd).</p>.<p>India will next play China on Thursday.</p>