Indian men's hockey team honoured at FIH Congress

<p>Muscat: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-hockey-team">Indian men's hockey team</a> was honoured by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram and French Hockey Federation chief Isabelle Jouin during the global governing body's Congress here.</p>.<p>The Indian team was honoured for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.</p><p>The prestigious award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the ceremony.</p>.<p>"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIH for this wonderful recognition, making the 100th year of international hockey even more special for India," HI said in a release.</p>.<p>The Indian team had clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics for the first time in 52 years with a thrilling 2-1 win over Spain in August this year. </p>