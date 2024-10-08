Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

New dawn for 'coach' PR Sreejesh as he begins his stint with India junior men's team

Sreejesh spoke to DH about embarking on this new journey ahead of the Sultan Johor Cup - his first assignment as a head coach - scheduled to begin in Malaysia from October 19.
Hita Prakash
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 17:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 17:23 IST
India NewsSports NewsHockeyPR Sreejesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us