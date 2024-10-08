New dawn for 'coach' PR Sreejesh as he begins his stint with India junior men's team

<p>Bengaluru: It was inevitable for PR Sreejesh to walk away from the area around a goalpost, a place he called his home. But nobody could keep the now retired hockey great far away from a pitch for more than a mere few days.</p><p>Not even himself!</p><p>With 328 caps in a career spanning 18 years with the senior team, the 36-year-old was named the coach of the Indian junior men’s squad immediately after helping the country claim its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Olympics in August. </p><p>Sreejesh spoke to <em>DH</em> about embarking on this new journey ahead of the Sultan Johor Cup - his first assignment as a head coach - scheduled to begin in Malaysia from October 19. </p><p>Excerpts... </p>.Amir Ali to lead Indian Jr hockey team in Sreejesh's coaching debut at Sultan of Johor Cup.<p><strong>You were known as a maverick player. What kind of a coach are you?</strong> </p><p>(Laughs) I’m still taking my baby steps. But you can say I’m an ambitious coach. For sure. Because my dream for these kids is not the Junior World Cup (in Delhi 2025). My dream for them is the Olympics. In another eight years they should be in the senior men’s team representing India in the biggest tournament. I’m someone who believes in the basics, set-pieces, sticking to game strategies and a simple game. I want them to do the basic things in a perfect way. </p>.<p><strong>Main difference between being a player and a coach?</strong> </p><p>For a player it’s quite easy. He just needs to worry about his own performance. That’s it. But a coach needs to worry about the entire team, the support staff and the overall performance on a daily basis. A coach’s job is to realise the dreams of not just your own but of everybody’s in the squad. So, this job is definitely tougher. </p>.<p><strong>Was donning the coach’s hat in the making even before announcing your retirement?</strong> </p><p>There was a hint from the Hockey India (HI) staff from a really long time. Though this is what I wanted to do I never thought I would join right after the Olympics. But sometimes, time demands it. In a year we play a Junior World Cup so there is no time for relaxation. </p>.<p><strong>What did your family say about this move?</strong></p><p>It was a healthy discussion. It’s important for me to take care of them now and vice-versa. Only when they wholeheartedly agreed to this arrangement is when I made the decision. </p>.<p><strong>Your take on being a role model to so many. Does that make you nervous?</strong> </p><p>Do you think taking responsibility puts you under pressure? No. It just means you are on the right track. It does make you more aware of all the things you do or say. So, I’m happy with what I’m doing and not nervous at all.</p>.<p><strong>How do you handle the various personalities and attitudes of the younger lot?</strong></p><p>That’s up to us - the coaches. We need to keep a check on the kind of attitude that works best for the person/ team. In India we have kids coming from diverse backgrounds. It is hard to get all of them under one roof, accept each other and play for each other. Being a coach, it is my responsibility to keep them together and make them realise why they are here and what they need to do to be here. </p>.<p><strong>How do you spot potential?</strong> </p><p>HI has one of the best systems of spotting talent in the country. The selectors pick players from the junior nationals and other such practices are well in place. Most times it’s about being a good team player. Essentially, you don’t need someone who is 100% talented, you need someone to bond with the team-mate well to build teams. It’s a combination of skill set, hard work, their ability to understand each other, accept the knowledge and apply it on the field. </p>