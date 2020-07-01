India interested in hosting 2027 Asian Football Cup

India among five nations interested in hosting 2027 Asian Football Cup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 13:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India is one of five nations to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

Qatar, the reigning champions and 2022 World Cup hosts, is also interested in hosting the continental championship, as are regional football powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

"The AFC will now work with each bidding member association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation ... and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021," the continental governing body said in a statement.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa hailed the "biggest-ever edition" in the United Arab Emirates last year and said he expected China to surpass all expectations in 2023.

Qatar staged the competition in 1988 and 2011, while Iran has fond memories of hosting it in 1968 and 1976, winning the title on both occasions.

India bagged hosting rights for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup last month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Asian Football Confederation
FOOTBALL
Qatar

What's Brewing

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

 