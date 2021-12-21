India among world's top 3 dope violators in latest WADA report

India continued to be among the top-ranked doping nations in the world as it was placed third in the anti-doping rule violations in 2019.

In the latest report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency, 152 (17 per cent of world total) anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) were reported in India in 2019, with the maximum dope offenders coming from bodybuilding (57).

Among Olympics sports, weightlifting leads the way with 25 ADRVs, followed by athletics (20) and wrestling (10). Boxing and judo have four ADRVs each. Four cricketers were also found to have committed ADRVs in 2019.

An ADRV is reported after a final decision has been rendered and a sanction (a reprimand or period of ineligibility) imposed against the athlete following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

A lightweight in global sport, India is only behind Russia (167) and Italy (157), while Brazil (78) is at fourth and Iran (70) fifth.

Russia was banned from fielding its national team in Tokyo Olympics for not complying with international anti-doping rules.

The country has gained one place from the previous report of 2018 while it had gone down to seventh in the 2017, with 57 ADRVs.

In the previous WADA report meant for anti-doping violations in 2018, India was placed fourth with 107 ADRVs, behind Russia (144), Italy (132) and France (114). Weightlifting (22) had produced the highest number of dope offenders in that report also, followed by athletics (16).

A total of 278,047 samples were collected by Anti-Doping Organisations worldwide in 2019, and subsequently, analyzed by WADA-accredited laboratories. Of these samples, 2,701 (1 per cent) were reported as Adverse Analytical Findings.

Based on a compilation of the information received by WADA till January 31, 2021, 1,535 samples (57 per cent) were confirmed as ADRVs (sanctions), the world anti-doping watchdog said.

Among Olympics sports worldwide, athletics leads the number of dope offenders with 227 (18 percent), followed by weightlifting with 160. Bodybuilding leads overall with 272.

