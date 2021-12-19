India thrash Japan 6-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Dec 19 2021, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:15 ist
India's Akashdeep Singh (R) and Japan's Yoshiki Kirishita fight for the ball during the men's field hockey match between Japan and India at the Asian Championship Trophy tournament in Dhaka on December 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Defending champions India crushed Japan 6-0 to remain unbeaten in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh (10th and 53rd minute) scored a brace, while Dilpreet Singh (23rd), Jaramnpreet Singh (34th), Sumit (46th) and Shamsher Singh (54th) also registered their names on the scoresheet for India at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.

India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and hosts Bangladesh (0).

This was India's third win on the trot. Held to a draw by Korea in their lung-opener, the Manpreet Singh-led side turned things around defeating Bangladesh 9-0, while also getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan before easily overcoming the Japanese challenge.

The dominant victory will be a huge boost for India as they head into the business end of the tournament with lots of confidence. They completely outperformed Japan, the Asian Games gold medallists, in all departments. 

