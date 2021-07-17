Indian shooters check into Tokyo Games Village

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 17 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 13:38 ist
The shooting contingen had left for Zagreb on a charter flight on May 11 for their final stretch of preparations for the Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo

India's 15-member shooting contingent on Saturday checked into the Games Village with the support staff ahead of the Olympics beginning July 23.

The Indian team was based in Croatia since early May for training and competition and flew into Tokyo from Zagreb.

Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra confirmed shooters' arrival in Tokyo. Majority of the athletes will leave for Tokyo from the national capital on a chartered flight on Saturday night.

Also read: 'Nav Ratna': Meet India's nine boxing gems

The shooting contingent, including some of the country’s biggest medal prospects at the Tokyo Games, had left for Zagreb on a charter flight on May 11 for their final stretch of preparations for the Olympics.

The team, however, could not set the stage ablaze in the recently-concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, where it won one gold, a silver and two bronze medals for a 10th place finish, not a great result considering the shooters' excellent run in recent times. 

