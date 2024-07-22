Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj get inducted into Hall of Fame

Legendary Indian tennis players Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes, the heroes of many a historic triumph transcending generations, became the first two exponents of the sport from Asia to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame.
Vijay Amritraj, 70, reached the men's singles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon and US Open twice each besides guiding India to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987. At his peak, he was ranked No.18 in the world in singles and No. 23 in doubles.
Paes, 51, whose list of achievements include the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men's singles bronze, eight men's doubles and 10 mixed doubles grand slam crowns besides several famed Davis Cup victories, was given the rare honour in the 'Player Category'.
Credit: Instagram/@leanderpaes
Along with them, Richard Evans was inducted into the Hall of fame in the 'Contributor Category'.
Paes, Amritraj and Evans received their signature Hall of Fame Brooks Brothers blazers, and were recognised after the ceremony at the official induction celebration.
