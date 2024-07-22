Home
Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj get inducted into Hall of Fame

Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj were formally inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as its 265th and 267th members along with veteran tennis journalist Richard Evans.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 10:58 IST

Legendary Indian tennis players Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes, the heroes of many a historic triumph transcending generations, became the first two exponents of the sport from Asia to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame.

Credit: Reuters

Vijay Amritraj, 70, reached the men's singles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon and US Open twice each besides guiding India to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987. At his peak, he was ranked No.18 in the world in singles and No. 23 in doubles.

Credit: Reuters

Paes, 51, whose list of achievements include the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men's singles bronze, eight men's doubles and 10 mixed doubles grand slam crowns besides several famed Davis Cup victories, was given the rare honour in the 'Player Category'.

Credit: Instagram/@leanderpaes

Along with them, Richard Evans was inducted into the Hall of fame in the 'Contributor Category'.

Credit: Reuters

Paes, Amritraj and Evans received their signature Hall of Fame Brooks Brothers blazers, and were recognised after the ceremony at the official induction celebration.

Credit: Reuters

Published 22 July 2024, 10:58 IST
Sports NewsTennisHall of FameLeander PaesVijay Amritraj

