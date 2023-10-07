Investigations opened on alleged match-fixing in BDFA Super Division

A suspicious phone call on Tuesday enquiring about sensitive match details pertaining to a BDFA Super Division fixture was subsequently flagged, forcing the BDFA and KSFA to exercise vigil on the ills of match-fixing in the competition.
MLA NA Haris, who is the Vice President of the All India Football Federation, has issued a letter highlighting the incident, and an investigation has been opened by CCB.
“We received information about unlawful happenings pertaining to match-fixing in BDFA Super Division, and we have informed the police commissioner, who has forwarded the matter to CCB. Our intention is to stop match-fixing by all means,” Haris told DH on Saturday.
“BDFA Super Division matches are available on betting sites worldwide. The KSFA acted on a tip-off from our integrity partner that some matches have shown suspicious betting patterns,” an AIFF official told DH.
“AIFF are aware of this, and we are in touch with the CBI. We have written to them about complaints from two to three Indian cities. CCB have their own means and methods to find evidence. This is the right time for anyone involved – players or officials – to inform the KSFA or BDFA before they are caught.
“It is all down to the integrity of the players and the club officials. If something comes out and we get to know who are involved, strict punishment will be meted out ranging from five-year bans to life bans. It is important for us to safeguard the integrity of the game,” the official from AIFF added.
Betting sites and apps offering a wide range of odds and have enabled magnates to exert influence and attempt to lure players, coaches or officials to fix matches.
“Outside syndicates try to bribe someone and get a gullible individual, usually from a struggling team. A monetary carrot is then dangled. You can place money on anything and everything in some of these betting sites and apps and make big profits out of a small investment if your bet is accurate,” a source said.