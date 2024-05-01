IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants did not manage Mayank Yadav's injury well, says Brett Lee

"The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he's brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn't have to go through and absorb this.

"Now, it's most probably going to mean that he's going to miss out on the World Cup if there's an injury that might come up."

At the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayank walked off the field after bowling the first ball of his fourth over having taken one wicket for 31 runs. He was returning to action after missing five games.