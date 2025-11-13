Menu
sports

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians acquire Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford in trade window

Mumbai Indians signed India pacer Shardul Thakur for Rs 2 crore in an all cash deal with Lucknow Super Giants. Further, MI also acquired Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 14:29 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 14:29 IST
